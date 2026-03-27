Traffic curbs, diversions in Noida on Mar 28 for Modi's airport event

17:27





The advisory will remain in force from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday, with arrangements made to ensure uninterrupted passage of emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire services.





According to officials, vehicles from Meerut and Ghaziabad will be routed via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, exiting at Sirsa Toll and proceeding through designated roundabouts before reaching the venue, where separate parking zones -- 'P-07 (Meerut) and P-06 (Ghaziabad) -- have been earmarked.





Traffic coming from Mathura and Aligarh via the Yamuna Expressway will exit at Jewar Cut and enter through Sabauta Underpass and Kishorpur Gate, with parking allocated in zones P-05, P-09 and P-11.





Vehicles from Hapur, Bulandshahr and nearby areas will be diverted along the Jewar-Khurja road and enter through Parohi Gate, with parking arranged in zones P-13 and P-14.





Dignitaries will access the venue through the dedicated Yamuna Expressway interchange and park in zones P-01, P-02 and P-03, while media personnel will enter via Kishorpur Gate and park in P-08.





The police, administrative staff and government employees on duty will also use the Kishorpur Gate, with parking designated at P-10, while official buses will be routed via Dayanantpur and parked in P-15.





Commuters from Noida and Greater Noida using the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be diverted through specified roundabouts and service roads before entering via a temporary gate near Ranehra Police Post, with parking mainly at P-07. -- PTI

Entry routes have been earmarked, parking zones segregated, and commercial vehicles diverted as the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police issued a detailed advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the inaugural ceremony of the Noida International Airport on March 28.