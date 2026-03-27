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TN polls: Vijay to introduce candidates on Mar 29, says TVK

Fri, 27 March 2026
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TVK chief Vijay will introduce the party candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on March 29, the party announced on Friday. 

Elections to 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23. 

Elections to 30 seats in Puducherry will be held on April 9. According to a release from TVK general secretary N Anand, the party's state level functionaries' meeting will be held at a city hotel on Sunday. 

Vijay will introduce the candidates for all 234 TN seats and the 30 constituencies in Puducherry in that meeting, he added. 

The party has already named its candidates for Puducherry but not yet for Tamil Nadu. -- PTI

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