HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

SP leader arrested for alleged derogatory remarks about Lord Ram

Fri, 27 March 2026
Share:
23:55
image
Samajwadi Party leader Yadunandan Lal Rajput was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and Mother Kaushalya, Uttar Pradesh police said on Friday. 

This comes after a video of the SP leader using offensive and obscene language regarding Hindu deities went viral, sparking outrage among the people in the region. 

Yadunandan Lal made the alleged remarks during a public meeting in Hardoi. 

The police registered a case against Yadunandan Lal under relevant sections of the law. 

Subsequently, he was arrested. 

The police are now in the process of producing him before the court, according to officials. 

The police have stated that strict measures are being taken to maintain law and order. 

Samajwadi Party has also distanced itself from Yadunandan Lal, condemning the objectionable remarks, clarifying that Lal is not in any official position within the party. 

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadauriya said, "He is not in any position in the Samajwadi Party...We condemn his statement...We follow the ideals of Lord Ram," Bhadauriya said. 

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary condemned the alleged objectionable remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Yadunandan Lal. 

Shambhavi Choudhary criticised the opposition for their lack of decorum and culture, stating that insulting Lord Ram is not a form of opposition but a disrespect to the values of governance. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India supplies 5,000 tons of diesel to Bangladesh
LIVE! India supplies 5,000 tons of diesel to Bangladesh

7 killed, 5 hurt as multiple avalanches hit Srinagar-Leh NH
7 killed, 5 hurt as multiple avalanches hit Srinagar-Leh NH

Multiple avalanches on the Srinagar-Leh national highway at Zojila Pass have resulted in the deaths of seven people, including a child and two women, with rescue operations ongoing.

No hike in fuel prices; 10K PNG connections added daily: Govt
No hike in fuel prices; 10K PNG connections added daily: Govt

The petroleum ministry on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining stable petrol and diesel prices, despite India's high dependence on imports.

Fuel stocks adequate, commercial LPG supply at 70%: Govt
Fuel stocks adequate, commercial LPG supply at 70%: Govt

The ministry of petroleum and natural gas on Friday reiterated that India has sufficient stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel, while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of LNG and LPG despite disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia...

Gulf War: US, Israel Didn't Expect This To Happen
Gulf War: US, Israel Didn't Expect This To Happen

The United States, which entered this war in expectation of a short, sharp win along the Venezuela model, is now preparing for deeper involvement in a conflict it does not fully control, without the allies it typically relies on, against...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO