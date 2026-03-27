SP leader arrested for alleged derogatory remarks about Lord Ram

23:55





This comes after a video of the SP leader using offensive and obscene language regarding Hindu deities went viral, sparking outrage among the people in the region.





Yadunandan Lal made the alleged remarks during a public meeting in Hardoi.





The police registered a case against Yadunandan Lal under relevant sections of the law.





Subsequently, he was arrested.





The police are now in the process of producing him before the court, according to officials.





The police have stated that strict measures are being taken to maintain law and order.





Samajwadi Party has also distanced itself from Yadunandan Lal, condemning the objectionable remarks, clarifying that Lal is not in any official position within the party.





Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadauriya said, "He is not in any position in the Samajwadi Party...We condemn his statement...We follow the ideals of Lord Ram," Bhadauriya said.





Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary condemned the alleged objectionable remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Yadunandan Lal.





Shambhavi Choudhary criticised the opposition for their lack of decorum and culture, stating that insulting Lord Ram is not a form of opposition but a disrespect to the values of governance. -- ANI

Samajwadi Party leader Yadunandan Lal Rajput was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and Mother Kaushalya, Uttar Pradesh police said on Friday.