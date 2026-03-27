Sensex crashes by over 1,000 pts after two-day rally

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a two-day rally, tracking a weak trend in global peers, as the US-Iran conflict continues to be a key overhang for the markets.
Crude oil prices staying above the USD 100 per barrel mark and unabated foreign fund outflows have also made investors risk-averse. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked over a 1,000 points to 74,199 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 327 points to 22,979.
From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Trent were among the gainers.