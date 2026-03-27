Sensex crashes by over 1,000 pts after two-day rally

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Crude oil prices staying above the USD 100 per barrel mark and unabated foreign fund outflows have also made investors risk-averse. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked over a 1,000 points to 74,199 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 327 points to 22,979.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards. Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Trent were among the gainers.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday after a two-day rally, tracking a weak trend in global peers, as the US-Iran conflict continues to be a key overhang for the markets.