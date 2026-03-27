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Section 163 clamped in Murshidabad after Ram Navami clashes

Fri, 27 March 2026
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Clashes erupted in Raghunathganj, Murshidabad, at three separate locations, between two communities, during a Ram Navami procession.

The violence escalated, involving acts of vandalism against shops and establishments, looting, and arson, and several individuals sustained injuries.

Central forces and the local police subsequently arrived and took control of the area.

Officials said sections prohibiting the assembly of four or more people, has been imposed across the entire town. 

The atmosphere remains tense.DIG of the area, Ajit Singh Yadav, declared that authorities are trying to identify the culprits through CCTV footage, vowing to take strict action against the perpetrators.

"In view of the clash that took place at the Ram Navami procession, we have deployed additional forces and senior officers. Currently, the situation is under control; as you can see, traffic has returned to normal. However, we have dispatched our raid teams, and raids are being conducted at various locations. Additional forces from the CRPF and CAPF are also arriving from outside to properly normalise and dominate the area. The culprits will not be spared; we are identifying them using CCTV footage. We will take strict action against whoever was involved, and no one will be spared," Yadav told reporters. -- ANI 

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