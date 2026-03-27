Saudi Arabia intercepts fresh drone strikes over Riyadh

16:02





According to a report by Al Jazeera, this marks the second aerial assault directed at the Saudi capital within the span of a single hour.





The ministry noted that in a preceding attack earlier today, military defences downed two drones. Meanwhile, four other unmanned aerial vehicles reportedly fell into the Arabian Gulf or landed in uninhabited open areas. As detailed by Al Jazeera, the Saudi military remains on high alert following these back-to-back attempts to strike the capital and surrounding zones.





Adding to the scale of the aerial threat, Major General Turki Al-Malki, the spokesperson for the Saudi Ministry of Defence, confirmed that 17 drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed over the Kingdom's Eastern Region. According to a report by Gulf News, this defensive action comes amidst a period of heightened regional activity that has impacted travel and logistics across the country.





In response to these volatile conditions, the Saudi Ministry of Interior has launched a new initiative to address the legal status of foreign nationals holding expired visit, Umrah, and transit visas, as well as those with final exit permits. Gulf News detailed that the move follows significant disruptions that have prevented many individuals from departing the Kingdom as originally planned.





The ministry stated that these corrective measures are specifically applicable to visas that reached their expiry date from February 26. Under the new guidelines, affected individuals have been provided with two distinct avenues to regularise their stay or facilitate their departure amidst the ongoing instability.





The first option allows for the extension of expired visas upon a formal request by the host. This extension, which is valid until April 18, can be processed via the Absher platform following the payment of the standard applicable fees.





As reported by Gulf News, a second alternative has been established for those wishing to leave the country immediately. Visa holders will be permitted to exit through international ports without the requirement to extend their current visas or settle any overstay fines and fees.





The Ministry of Interior emphasised that these steps are designed to assist visitors and residents caught in the current situation. The policy aims to maintain orderly travel operations across the Kingdom's borders while ensuring all residents remain in compliance with national regulations.





Gulf News further noted that the initiative reflects Saudi Arabia's commitment to facilitating smooth procedures for those unable to leave due to the prevailing regional circumstances. -- ANI

Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry has announced that its air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed two additional drones targeting the Riyadh region.