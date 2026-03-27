Rupee settle at all-time low of 94.85 against US dollar

21:51





Forex traders said the rupee is succumbing to the pressure exerted by continued sales by foreign investors and a stronger greenback amid uncertainties over the West Asia conflict.





Sustained dollar demand and energy-led inflation risks are keeping the rupee under stress, they said, adding that bias remains weak unless crude prices show a meaningful correction. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 94.18 and breached the 94.50-mark for the first time.





The domestic unit settled for the day at 94.85 against the US dollar, down 89 paise from its previous close.





The rupee had slumped 20 paise to close at a record low of 93.96 against the US dollar on Wednesday.





Stock, forex, commodity, and bullion markets remained closed on Thursday on account of Ram Navami. -- PTI

The rupee slumped by a massive 89 paise to close at a historic low of 94.85 against the US dollar on Friday, as concerns of higher crude oil prices weighed heavily on the currency and overall macroeconomic outlook.