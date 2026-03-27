Rubio will try sell Iran war to G7 despite Trump's insults

11:02

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio





The visit comes shortly after President Donald Trump criticized NATO countries for their reluctance to support the U.S. position, highlighting divisions among Western allies.





Rubio faces a difficult task in persuading fellow G7 foreign ministers to back Washington's strategy on Iran, which has been met with widespread skepticism. Trump's sharp remarks about NATO during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday have further complicated efforts to build consensus.





Among the G7 nations, all except Japan are members of NATO, making the alliance a central factor in the discussions. Just hours before Rubio's departure, Trump openly expressed frustration, saying NATO had "done absolutely nothing' to support U.S. and Israeli efforts in the Iran conflict. His comments have added strain to already tense relations with European allies, many of whom have faced criticism or pressure from his administration.





European leaders remain uneasy over several issues, including Trump's earlier suggestion of taking control of Greenland from Denmark and concerns about continued U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The escalating situation in the Middle East has introduced yet another point of contention.





Despite these challenges, Rubio has sought to defend the administration's stance, suggesting that countries critical of U.S. actions should appreciate its willingness to confront global threats. Before departing Washington, Rubio said he was optimistic about the meetings, stating that he looked forward to productive discussions with his counterparts.





In a post on X, he added that talks would focus on shared global security concerns, including the Middle East crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to voice frustration over what he sees as a lack of allied support, particularly regarding efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions with Iran have disrupted oil shipments and driven up global energy prices. -- Agencies

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in France on Friday to meet with his Group of Seven (G7) counterparts, amid growing tensions between the United States and its allies over the Iran conflict.