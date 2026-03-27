HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rubio will try sell Iran war to G7 despite Trump's insults

Fri, 27 March 2026
Share:
11:02
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in France on Friday to meet with his Group of Seven (G7) counterparts, amid growing tensions between the United States and its allies over the Iran conflict.

The visit comes shortly after President Donald Trump criticized NATO countries for their reluctance to support the U.S. position, highlighting divisions among Western allies. 

Rubio faces a difficult task in persuading fellow G7 foreign ministers to back Washington's strategy on Iran, which has been met with widespread skepticism. Trump's sharp remarks about NATO during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday have further complicated efforts to build consensus. 

Among the G7 nations, all except Japan are members of NATO, making the alliance a central factor in the discussions. Just hours before Rubio's departure, Trump openly expressed frustration, saying NATO had "done absolutely nothing' to support U.S. and Israeli efforts in the Iran conflict. His comments have added strain to already tense relations with European allies, many of whom have faced criticism or pressure from his administration.

European leaders remain uneasy over several issues, including Trump's earlier suggestion of taking control of Greenland from Denmark and concerns about continued U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The escalating situation in the Middle East has introduced yet another point of contention. 

Despite these challenges, Rubio has sought to defend the administration's stance, suggesting that countries critical of U.S. actions should appreciate its willingness to confront global threats. Before departing Washington, Rubio said he was optimistic about the meetings, stating that he looked forward to productive discussions with his counterparts.

In a post on X, he added that talks would focus on shared global security concerns, including the Middle East crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, Trump has continued to voice frustration over what he sees as a lack of allied support, particularly regarding efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, where tensions with Iran have disrupted oil shipments and driven up global energy prices. -- Agencies

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran flags reports of plans to kill FM Araghchi, Speaker
LIVE! Iran flags reports of plans to kill FM Araghchi, Speaker

Govt cuts excise duty on petrol to Rs 3, exempts diesel
Govt cuts excise duty on petrol to Rs 3, exempts diesel

The Indian government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to mitigate the impact of rising global crude prices, triggered by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This move aims to provide relief to consumers and oil...

Iran Crisis: 'No Nation More Exposed Than India'
Iran Crisis: 'No Nation More Exposed Than India'

'We are profoundly energy-dependent on the Gulf. That dependency must now be redirected towards the United States, because we require American permission to procure oil.''We additionally require Iranian permission to acquire oil from...

Israel Military on Verge of 'Collapse'
Israel Military on Verge of 'Collapse'

IDF chief stressed the urgent need for legislative measures, including a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and an extension of mandatory military service.

Phew! India Secures Month-Long LPG Supply
Phew! India Secures Month-Long LPG Supply

Around one full month of supply is firmly arranged with additional procurement being continuously finalised, and oil companies are successfully delivering over 5 million cylinders every day.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO