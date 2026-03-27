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Ram Charan unleashes rugged Pehelwan look in 'Peddi' teaser on his 41st birthday

Fri, 27 March 2026
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On the occasion of Ram Charan's 41st birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Peddi unveiled a new teaser for the much-anticipated project. 

Vriddhi Cinemas, on Friday, took to X to share the teaser, offering fans a glimpse of what to expect. 

The 45-second video opens with a powerful voiceover: "Kusthi (wrestling) is not a sport where you carry a bat and face an oncoming ball. This is a sport where you pledge your life and stand against death. Now tell me, are you going to get into the ring, or are you opting out?" 

The video then shows Ram Charan training with a mace, showcasing his strong and well-built physique for the role. 

The caption accompanying the teaser read: "His GRIT. His GAME. His PRIDE. Happy Birthday, PEDDI PEHELWAN, aka Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan. #PeddiPehelwanGlimpse out now #HBDRamCharan. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026." 

The film's music has also kept fans hooked. 

The first single from the film, titled 'Chikiri Chikiri' and composed by AR Rahman, received a strong response, crossing over 200 million views across platforms. 

The second track, 'Rai Rai Raa Raa,' was also loved by fans and has, in fact, crossed 47 million views on YouTube. -- ANI

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