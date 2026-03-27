No hike in petrol, crude prices: Govt

17:40





Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary (marketing & oil refinery), highlighted that more than 10,000 new PNG connections are being added daily through coordinated efforts between central ministries and state governments to fast-track approvals and expand the network.





"While fuel prices have increased in many countries around the world, petrol and diesel prices in India have not been raised. As mentioned earlier, excise duty reductions were implemented. The government had two options: either pass the burden to consumers or absorb it. The government chose to absorb the burden to ensure that petrol and diesel prices do not increase," said Sharma.





She emphasised that India has sufficient supplies of crude oil, petrol, diesel, LPG, LNG, and PNG.





Despite the price of crude oil in the Indian basket rising from around $70 per barrel to over $100, the government has ensured there is no shortage of fuel products, though rumours of scarcity have led to unnecessary queues at petrol pumps.





"The purpose of sharing all this is to reiterate that we have sufficient availability of crude oil. Petrol and diesel are available in adequate quantities. Supplies of LPG, LNG, and PNG are all ensured. Despite this, rumours have been observed in several places, leading to long queues at petrol pumps. As you have seen, the price of crude oil in the Indian basket was around $70 per barrel but has now crossed $100. Even then, the Government of India has ensured that there is no shortage of any product," she said. -- ANI

The petroleum ministry on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining stable petrol and diesel prices, despite India's high dependence on imports.