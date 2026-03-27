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Modi chairs meeting with CMs on West Asia crisis

Fri, 27 March 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting with chief ministers through video conferencing on the West Asia conflict to review state preparedness and plans.

The chief ministers of poll-bound states are not attending the meeting. 

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in these states.

The government had convened an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis earlier this week. 

Modi also made a statement on the West Asia crisis in the two Houses of Parliament.

The conflict in West Asia between Israel-US and Iran started on February 28 and has caused energy supply disruptions.

Ministry of petroleum and natural gas said on Thursday that India's petroleum and LPG supply situation is fully secure and under control and all retail fuel outlets have enough supplies.

It said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country.

The ministry called upon citizens not to be misled by "a deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation that is being carried out to spread unjustified panic'.

Answering queries during a media interaction here on Friday, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is in touch with all concerned countries for safe transit of its ships to meet energy requirements.

He said India's energy sourcing is based on the imperative to secure the needs of 1.4 billion people, the dynamics of the market and the global situation. -- ANI

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