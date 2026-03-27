Modi and I are two people that get things done: Trump

These remarks come even as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in France on Friday to meet with his Group of Seven (G7) counterparts, amid growing tensions between the United States and its allies over the Iran conflict. The visit comes shortly after President Donald Trump criticized NATO countries for their reluctance to support the U.S. position, highlighting divisions among Western allies.





Trumps sharp remarks about NATO during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday have further complicated efforts to build consensus. Among the G7 nations, all except Japan are members of NATO, making the alliance a central factor in the discussions.





Trump asserted today that the United States has "already won the war" against Iran "militarily", claiming that US and Israeli strikes have significantly degraded Tehran's naval and missile capabilities.





During an interview with Fox News, Trump reiterated his view that Iranian military strength has been "knocked out" amid the West Asia conflict, stating that the naval forces and missile launch capacity of the Islamic Republic have been dramatically reduced during the ongoing conflict.





"We have already won the war, militarily. We have totally won the war," Trump said during the interview with Fox News, asserting that US-led operations had neutralised key elements of Iran's military infrastructure and capabilities. Trump claimed that the United States had effectively destroyed Iran's naval and air force assets, including dozens of ships, and significantly degraded Iranian missile forces.