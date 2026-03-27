Leave areas where US forces are stationed: Iran to West Asia

14:56





The cowardly American-Zionist forces, who lack the courage and ability to defend their own military bases, are trying to use innocent civilians as human shields out of fear of the fighters of Islam.





"Since it is our duty to eliminate the US and Israeli forces, who recklessly kill Iranian civilians and target prominent figures, wherever we find them, we advise you to immediately leave areas where US forces are stationed to avoid harm," the statement further said.





On Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the execution of wave 83 of Operation True Promise 4 targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region with missiles and drones.





According to a statement from the IRGC's Public Relations, the operation was dedicated to the "warm-hearted people of the southern strip of the country in the north of the Ever-Persian Gulf" and was conducted under the blessed code "Ya Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (AS)."





The strikes targeted a range of strategic assets belonging to American and Israeli forces. Among the targets were storage tanks and the oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi'in settlement, and a US military information exchange centre in the region.





The IRGC also claimed to have struck American military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base.-- ANI

Iran's IRGC has issued a fresh warning to citizens in neighbouring West Asian countries. In a message posted by Press TV, IRGC said, "To people in West Asia.