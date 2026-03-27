Israel strikes Iran's missile production facility in Yazd

13:54





The IDF claimed that the site was used for the planning, development, assembly, and storage of advanced missiles intended for launch from cruise platforms, submarines, and helicopters toward both mobile and stationary maritime targets.





"In the strikes carried out across Tehran, the Air Force targeted infrastructure and sites used by the regime to produce weaponry, with an emphasis on ballistic missile production sites," the IDF stated. According to the IDF, in Western Iran, the Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, struck throughout the night at the fire arrays of the Iranian terror regime. Among the targets attacked were launchers and missile storage sites that pose a threat to the State of Israel.





The IDF said it continues to operate without respite to strike at the regime's ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scale of fire toward the citizens of the State of Israel. Over the past day, the Israel Air Force, guided by intelligence, struck dozens of infrastructures of the Iranian terror regime in approximately 20 fighter jet sorties in western Iran.





As part of the sorties, the Air Force struck, among other targets, in Kermanshah and Dezful, and dropped approximately 70 munitions toward sites used for storing and launching ballistic missiles and air defence systems. In addition, soldiers of the Iranian terror regime who operated from these sites were eliminated.





The Air Force said it continues to operate without pause to strike the regime's ballistic missile array, with the aim of reducing the scale of fire toward the citizens of the State of Israel. The IDF further stated that after a lull of nearly eight hours, the IDF has detected a new ballistic missile attack from Iran. -- ANI

Despite US President Donald Trump making public peace overtures to Iran, the conflict in West Asia continues. Israel Defence Forces on Saturday said that it had struck the Iranian Regime's primary facility for the productions of missiles and sea mines in Yazd, Iran.