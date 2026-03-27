Iranian drones strike sensitive locations in Israel's Haifa port

08:50

The Iranian Army on Thursday stated that it had targeted sensitive locations in Israel's strategic Haifa port with drones late Wednesday night, amid the conflict in West Asia, describing the US-Israeli joint military strikes on February 28 as an 'unprovoked war of aggression' against the Islamic Republic, as reported by state media Press TV.





In a statement, as reported by Press TV, the Army said it launched a 'massive drone attack' against a number of strategic and sensitive sites in the northern port city of Haifa.





The aerial operation was carried out in response to what Tehran termed the US-Israeli enemy's claim that Iran's missile and drone capabilities have been significantly degraded.





"The center for manufacturing and maintenance of various military vessels of the Zionist regime in the eastern Mediterranean Sea that played a key and sensitive role in logistics for the regime's Navy as well as the huge fuel storage facilities for warplanes in Haifa port were, among others, targeted in the recent drone attack by the Islamic Republic's Armed forces," the statement read, as quoted by Press TV.





Separately, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of the 82nd wave of retaliatory operations against the US and Israel, employing various types of missiles and drones in the region. -- ANI