Iran war: Stock markets dive over 2%, Sensex down 1,690 pts

16:46





Crude oil prices staying above the USD 100 per barrel mark, the rupee's free fall and unabated foreign fund outflows also added to the gloom. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,690.23 points, or 2.25 per cent, to settle at 73,583.22.





During the day, it plunged 1,739.04 points, or 2.31 per cent, to 73,534.41. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 486.85 points, or 2.09 per cent, to end at 22,819.60. From the 30-Sensex firms, Reliance Industries dropped the most by 4.55 per cent, followed by InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Eternal and HDFC Bank.





In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid were the gainers. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.72 per cent to USD 109.9 per barrel. The rupee tanked 86 paise to close at yet another all-time low of 94.82 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled over 2 per cent on Friday after a two-day rally, in tandem with a weak trend in global peers, as the US-Iran conflict continues to be the crucial overhang for markets, raising doubts about a de-escalation of the war.