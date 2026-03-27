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Iran war: PM warned of 'Covid-like period', minister says...

Fri, 27 March 2026
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Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, on Friday, made it clear that there will be no lockdown of the country, which was previously implemented during the pandemic period. The Minister also criticised rumours of lockdown, calling it "irresponsible and harmful" is such a situation.

"Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India. In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful," Puri said on X. 

The minister also reiterated the country's position in the ongoing energy crisis. "The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities on a real-time basis. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges. India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner," he stated. 

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday strongly criticised the Union government over the ongoing cooking gas shortage, stating that recent remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have created unnecessary panic among the public. In a post on X, Stalin said that comparing the current situation to the COVID-19 period has alarmed people who are already struggling due to the shortage of LPG cylinders. 

He pointed out that the crisis has severely impacted daily life, with many restaurants shutting down and workers losing their jobs due to the disruption in gas supply. "The Honourable Prime Minister's statement that it is 'like the Covid period' has further panicked the people who are already suffering from gas shortage. Most of the restaurants have been closed, and workers are losing their jobs," the CM said. 

Targeting the Union government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Stalin alleged that instead of taking urgent steps to resolve the issue, it is attempting to divert public attention through discussions on constituency delimitation. He emphasised that LPG distribution and foreign policy fall under the Union government's jurisdiction, and asserted that the Tamil Nadu government has taken all possible measures within its powers to address the situation. -- ANI

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