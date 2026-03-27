Iran launches 83rd wave of strikes on US-Israeli assets

10:07





As per Press TV, the targets included storage tanks and the oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi'in settlement, and a US military information exchange center in the region.





It further reported that the IRGC also struck American military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base. In addition to these targets, other assets attacked by Iran included fuel tanks for jets and fighter aircraft of American forces, as well as the maintenance and repair hangar for the Patriot missile system at Sheikh Isa Base.





According to the IRGC statement cited by Press TV, the strikes employed a combination of long-range and medium-range systems, solid and liquid fuel missiles, precision-strike and multi-warhead capabilities, as well as suicide and loitering drones.





The developments follow despite US President Trump signalling a thaw in operations against Iran, saying that Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, but he decided to extend the window to 10 days to April 6, the strikes by the combine US-Israel forces continues.





According to an analysis by think tank, the Institute for the Study of War the combined force has continued to strike Iranian missile forces and launchers as well as missile storage and production facilities.





Strikes targeting the Iranian defence industrial base have been intensified. The think tank says that the combined force likely struck the 7th Artesh Air Force Tactical Airbase in Shiraz, Fars Province. -- ANI

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of the 83rd wave of Operation True Promise 4 in the early hours of Friday, which targeted key American and Israeli military installations across the region with advanced missiles and drones, as reported by Press TV.