Iran flags reports of plans to kill FM Araghchi, Speaker

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As per Press TV, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani expressed deep concern over the reported assassination plots in an official letter on Thursday addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the Security Council.





"I draw the immediate attention of Your Excellency and the members of the Security Council to the reports published in the media. These reports indicate that the United States and the Israeli regime have identified and designated high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mr. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, as assassination targets. The reports describe any suspension of such plans as merely temporary", he said.





Press TV further reported that the ambassador emphasised the reports point to an operational framework aimed at assassinating Iran's highest political officials. "Such a policy clearly indicates a serious violation of the peremptory rules of international law. The conditional nature of the alleged 'suspension' also confirms that the threat remains real, deliberate, and ongoing," Iravani said.





Iravani called assassinating of high-ranking officials of a sovereign UN member state a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and breach of international human rights law, further noting that any attack on their lives would undermine the foundations of peaceful international relations and said that Iran firmly condemns any attempt to normalize the assassination of high-ranking government officials, describing it as a destructive and biased policy that represents state terrorism, sets a dangerous precedent, and poses a serious threat to international peace and security. -- ANI

Iran has formally informed the United Nations about media reports which cited US and Israeli plans to assassinate senior Iranian leadership officials, which include Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, according to a report by Press TV.