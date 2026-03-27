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Iran bans its sports teams from traveling to hostile nations

Fri, 27 March 2026
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Iran has prohibited its sports teams from traveling to countries it considers 'hostile,' according to a report aired Thursday on Iranian state television. The decision comes ahead of Tractor FC's scheduled Asian Champions League Elite playoff match in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement, issued by Iran's Ministry of Sports in Tehran, did not reference the upcoming World Cup set to begin June 11 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, it specifically highlighted Tractor FC's match against Dubai-based Shabab Al Ahli, which was due to be played in Saudi Arabia.

In its statement, the ministry said that national and club teams are barred from competing in countries deemed unsafe or incapable of guaranteeing the security of Iranian players and staff, with the restriction remaining in place until further notice.

The ongoing conflict involving Iran has affected much of the Middle East, with several countries experiencing damage from missile strikes, drones, or related debris. Tractor's matchup in Saudi Arabia was determined by the Asian Football Confederation's quarterfinal draw held Wednesday.

The AFC had earlier confirmed that the western zone playoffs -- previously delayed due to regional tensions -- would now take place on April 13-14 in Jeddah. The city is also scheduled to host the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final from April 16 to 25, as organizers proceed with plans while hoping for improved stability.

Iran's sports ministry added that its football federation and clubs would be responsible for informing the Asian Football Confederation and requesting that matches be moved to alternative venues. -- Agencies

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