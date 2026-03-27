Iran asked for time: Trump extends pause on strikes

08:22

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, but he decided to extend the window to 10 days, pushing the deadline to April 6.



Speaking to Fox News, Trump said Iran had approached his administration requesting more time as part of the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two sides amid the conflict in West Asia.



"They said to me very nicely, through my people, 'Could we have more time?' Because we're talking about tomorrow night, which is pretty quick, and if they don't do what they have to do, I will knock out their power plants," Trump said.



Elaborating on his decision, Trump added, "They asked for seven, and I said, 'I'm going to give you 10,' because they gave me ships."



Trump stated that his decision to give 10 days was because of Iran allowing the passage of eight oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as a 'present' to the United States amid ongoing negotiations.



"We talked about the eight ships, the present that I talked about the other day, but they asked for seven, and I gave them ten. And they were very thankful about that," the US President added.



Earlier in the day, Trump stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the two sides. -- ANI