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IPL 2026: RCB's title defence begins amid grief

Fri, 27 March 2026
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Besieged defending champions seeking to regroup after an unprecedented tragedy, decorated sides chasing lost glory, two stalwarts fighting for relevance and a clutch of hopefuls eager to impress, the 2026 IPL, starting Saturday, is poised to offer intriguing moments over the next two months. 

Title holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the tournament opener, would have liked to enter the league's 19th edition with a lot more swag and pomp. 

But an austere atmosphere surrounds the match, as the memory of 11 fans who lost their lives in the June 4 stampede outside the stadium during the team's title celebration dominates the lead-up to the match. 

The Karnataka State Cricket Association and RCB management have also taken steps to keep the unfortunate souls' memory alive. 

The KSCA announced leaving 11 permanent empty seats in the stadium, which itself had to go through a few uncertain months before the receiving necessary permissions from state government authorities to host the IPL matches. 

RCB players would wear jerseys printed No. 11 on their back during the practice session on the first match-day. 

While these are hugely appreciable measures, cricket on the ground often transcends such emotions and empathetic symbols. -- PTI

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