HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's forex reserves drop $11.41 bn to $698.346 bn: RBI data

Fri, 27 March 2026
Share:
18:41
image
India's forex reserves dropped by $11.413 billion to $698.346 billion during the week ended March 20 due to a sharp decrease in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $7.052 billion to $709.759 billion.

The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia conflict.

For the week ended March 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.127 billion to $557.695 billion, the central bank's data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

However, the value of gold reserves decreased by $13.495 billion to $117.186 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $65 million to $18.632 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $19 million to $4.833 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No hike in petrol, crude prices: Govt
LIVE! No hike in petrol, crude prices: Govt

Iran Crisis: 'No Nation More Exposed Than India'
Iran Crisis: 'No Nation More Exposed Than India'

'We are profoundly energy-dependent on the Gulf. That dependency must now be redirected towards the United States, because we require American permission to procure oil.''We additionally require Iranian permission to acquire oil from...

Fuel Crisis: Will There Be a Lockdown? Govt Says...
Fuel Crisis: Will There Be a Lockdown? Govt Says...

Calling such reports baseless, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there was no such move under consideration.

Will Iran Have The Last Laugh In The Gulf War?
Will Iran Have The Last Laugh In The Gulf War?

16 days into the war, US forces were already running out of ground-attack missiles and Israel is about to expend its entire Arrow interceptor missiles by end March.To be sure, the Iranians are watching closely and that explains their...

20 lakh LPG cylinders needed for Char Dham Yatra
20 lakh LPG cylinders needed for Char Dham Yatra

Around 2 million commercial and domestic LPG cylinders will be required to meet demand from hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra 2026, according to Prajapati Nautiyal, Officer on Special Duty...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO