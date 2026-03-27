India's forex reserves drop $11.41 bn to $698.346 bn: RBI data

18:41





In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped $7.052 billion to $709.759 billion.





The kitty had expanded to an all-time high of $728.494 billion during the week ended February 27 this year, before the onset of the West Asia conflict.





For the week ended March 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $2.127 billion to $557.695 billion, the central bank's data showed.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.





However, the value of gold reserves decreased by $13.495 billion to $117.186 billion during the week, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down $65 million to $18.632 billion, the apex bank said.





India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $19 million to $4.833 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. -- PTI

India's forex reserves dropped by $11.413 billion to $698.346 billion during the week ended March 20 due to a sharp decrease in gold reserves, the RBI said on Friday.