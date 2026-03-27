HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Govt unveils new TRP; defines registration standards

Fri, 27 March 2026
Share:
23:43
File image/StockSnap/pixabay.com
File image/StockSnap/pixabay.com
The government on Friday released the TV Ratings Policy 2026, which sets out comprehensive guidelines for regulating television ratings in the country with the aim of ensuring transparency, independence and accountability in audience measurement.

The policy defines clear standards for the registration, operation, audit, and oversight of agencies providing TV rating services, an official statement said.

The TV Rating Policy 2026 replaces the existing guidelines for TV rating agencies in India issued on January 16, 2014. It is available on the website of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB).

Key highlights of the policy include ensuring ease in entry norms and reduction of the net worth requirement for a company willing to register as a TV rating agency from the existing Rs 20 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Strict anti-conflict measures include ensuring neutrality and the policy providing that at least 50 per cent of the board of directors must be independent directors with no ties to broadcasters, advertisers or advertising agencies.

Additionally, agencies have been prohibited from engaging in consultancy roles that could create conflicts of interest. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7 dead, 5 hurt after avalanche hits vehicles at Zojila Pass
LIVE! 7 dead, 5 hurt after avalanche hits vehicles at Zojila Pass

West Asia crisis: Modi meets CMs, reviews preparedness
West Asia crisis: Modi meets CMs, reviews preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with chief ministers to review preparedness and plans in light of the West Asia conflict, emphasising the importance of national unity and enhanced security measures.

Israel Military on Verge of 'Collapse'
Israel Military on Verge of 'Collapse'

IDF chief stressed the urgent need for legislative measures, including a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and an extension of mandatory military service.

Will Iran Have The Last Laugh In The Gulf War?
Will Iran Have The Last Laugh In The Gulf War?

16 days into the war, US forces were already running out of ground-attack missiles and Israel is about to expend its entire Arrow interceptor missiles by end March.To be sure, the Iranians are watching closely and that explains their...

New DGCA rules for VIP flights after Ajit Pawar plane crash
New DGCA rules for VIP flights after Ajit Pawar plane crash

The DGCA has issued new guidelines for aircraft operators flying VIPs and VVIPs, including chief ministers and governors, emphasising safety and preventing undue pressure on flight crews.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO