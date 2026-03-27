Govt inks twin defence deals worth Rs 858 cr

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A separate contract worth Rs 413 was sealed with Boeing India Defence Private Ltd for maintenance of Indian Navy's P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft, according to the defence ministry.





"The contract for the procurement of Tunguska air defence missile systems, valued at Rs 445 crore, for the Indian Army, was signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russia," it said.





"These cutting-edge missiles will enhance India's multilayered air defence capabilities against aerial threats including aircraft drones and cruise missiles. The agreement will further strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership," the ministry said in a statement.





It said the "contract for the inspection of P8I aircraft under Buy Indian category with 100 percent indigenous content will ensure depot-level maintenance of the fleet at an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility".





The Boeing P-8I, a multi-role long-range maritime reconnaissance anti-submarine warfare (LRMR ASW) aircraft, is integral to the Indian Navy's maritime surveillance missions in the Indian Ocean.





The Indian Navy currently operates 12 P-8I aircraft. PTI

The defence ministry on Friday signed a Rs 445 crore contract with Russia's Rosoboronexport for procurement of an air defence missile system for the Indian Army.