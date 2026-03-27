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Girl dies after being hung upside down on theft suspicion; father held

Fri, 27 March 2026
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A 10-year-old girl died allegedly after her father hung her upside at their house and kept her in that torturous position throughout the night on the suspicion of stealing money from a relative's place in Maharashtra's Sangli district, the police said on Friday. 

The girl's farmer father Dadu alia Nana Yamgar, who has now been apprehended, also subjected the deceased girl's elder sister, aged 11, to a similar torture with her and she is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said. 

The incident came to light on Thursday when doctors informed the police in Atpadi taluka of Sangli about Rutuja's death. 

"Yamgar hung his two daughters - Rutuja and Anuja - upside down by tying their hands and legs to an iron angle installed on a wall of their house below the ceiling. 

He was angry as he suspected that both the girls had stolen money from a relative's house at Banpuri in Atpadi," a police official said. 

Other family members, including Yamgar's father tried to intervene and rescue the girls, but he threatened to attack them with a sickle. 

Both the girls remained in the upside down position throughout the night. Even Rutuja's requests for water failed to melt his heart, the police said. 

In the morning, both the girls were found unconscious, following which they were brought down. 

The minor sisters were then rushed to a government-run hospital, but Rutuja's health condition worsened, they said. She died while she was being taken to a hospital in Pandharpur (in Solapur district), the police added. -- PTI

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