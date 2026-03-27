Four children drown in Ganga in Prayagraj; CM expresses grief

23:30





The incident took place near Bampur village under the Manda police station limits in the Yamuna Nagar zone when the children had gone to bathe in the river around 10 am, officials said.





Deputy commissioner of police (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav said all four children -- Kunal (12), Deepak (17), Nihal (10) and Kamlesh (10) -- drowned while bathing in the river.





He said the bodies of all four victims have been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination.





Further legal proceedings are underway.





Earlier, two of the children were reported dead while two others were missing, but subsequent rescue operations led to the recovery of all four bodies, officials added.





Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.





He also directed officials to immediately reach the spot and ensure proper relief and rescue operations, according to an official statement issued in Lucknow. -- PTI

Four children drowned in the Ganga river in Prayagraj on Friday, the police said.