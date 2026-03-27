EC orders transfer of IPS officials in TN

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Superintendent of police CB-CID, Chennai, G Jawahar has been transferred to Kancheepuram district to serve as its SP, while Enforcement SP K Prabakar has been shifted to Perambalur, Q Branch CID SP E Sundaravathanam has been transferred to Thanjavur, and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption southern range SP A Myilvaganan has been posted to Tenkasi district to serve as SP, a release said. -- PTI

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that four IPS officials serving in Chennai have been transferred to the districts following a direction from the Election Commission.