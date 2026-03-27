HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' crosses Rs 1,088 crore globally

Fri, 27 March 2026
Share:
13:52
image
Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has crossed Rs 1,088 crore gross worldwide in its first week of release, making it one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history. According to Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller collected Rs 814 crore gross in India and Rs 274 crore overseas in its eight-day opening week, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 1,088 crore.

The film's net collection in India stood at Rs 690 crore for the week. In a statement, the makers said "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has registered all-time record collections across every single day of its first week. 

"The sequel to the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' has surpassed all previous benchmarks and establishing new records with the fastest run to Rs 1000 crores worldwide, the highest opening weekend, and the strongest weekday hold ever recorded for an Indian film globally," the makers said. The film had set the tone with a record-breaking opening weekend, collecting Rs 761 crore globally in its first four days.

The momentum sustained through the weekdays, with the film collecting Rs 64 crore on Monday, Rs 58 crore on Tuesday, Rs 49 crore on Wednesday and Rs 53 crore on Thursday in India. The film also became the first Indian film to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone in a single day in one language, earning Rs 145 crore (net) combined in paid previews and on its opening day in India. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel strikes Iran's missile production facility in Yazd
LIVE! Israel strikes Iran's missile production facility in Yazd

US may deploy 10,000 additional troops to West Asia
US may deploy 10,000 additional troops to West Asia

The deployment could include infantry and armoured units, in addition to the 82nd Airborne Division, which is already stationed in the region.

Fuel Crisis: Will There Be a Lockdown? Govt Says...
Fuel Crisis: Will There Be a Lockdown? Govt Says...

Calling such reports baseless, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there was no such move under consideration.

Iran Crisis: 'No Nation More Exposed Than India'
Iran Crisis: 'No Nation More Exposed Than India'

'We are profoundly energy-dependent on the Gulf. That dependency must now be redirected towards the United States, because we require American permission to procure oil.''We additionally require Iranian permission to acquire oil from...

'Transgenders Will Have To Show Genitals As Proof'
'Transgenders Will Have To Show Genitals As Proof'

'Lakhs of transgender people's identities will get erased. Many of them will go into hiding and lead depressing lives.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO