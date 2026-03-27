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DGCA issues new guidelines for aircraft operators flying VVIPs

Fri, 27 March 2026
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Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday issued guidelines for aircraft operators flying VVIPs, including chief ministers, central ministers and governors. 

The guidelines, applicable for non-scheduled aircraft and helicopter operators carrying VVIPs, also come against the backdrop of the fatal plane crash in January that killed Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others. 

Issuing the guidelines, DGCA said analysis of earlier accidents/incidents associated with aircraft operations to/from airstrips/temporary helipads, and during election flying of VVIPs, has often revealed violation of instructions and safety was jeopardised. 

"It is essential that adequate measures are taken by all concerned to ensure the highest standards of safety for the operation of such flights," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. -- PTI

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