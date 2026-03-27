Delhi: Heavy security in Uttam Nagar for Ram Navami procession

19:57





The police said that the security arrangements were strengthened in view of tensions that had flared earlier this month following a violent clash between two neighbouring families in JJ Colony on the night of Holi, which resulted in the death of an individual.





The 'Shobha Yatra' procession, which is witnessing significant participation, is being closely monitored by senior police officers, with multiple layers of security along the designated route to ensure that the event passes off peacefully.





"Adequate force has been deployed at sensitive points, intersections and densely populated stretches in Uttam Nagar, while barricades have been installed to regulate traffic and crowd movement. Rapid Action Force (RAF) teams have been stationed at strategic locations to respond swiftly to any untoward situation," a senior police officer said.





The officer further informed that continuous patrolling is being carried out in the area, and surveillance is being maintained through CCTV cameras and drones to keep a close watch on the movement of people during the procession. -- PTI

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Uttam Nagar, where a procession is being taken out on Ram Navami, with the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain law and order in the wake of the Holi clashes, officials said.