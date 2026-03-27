HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Clashes erupt during Ram Navami procession in Bengal's Murshidabad

Fri, 27 March 2026
Share:
20:58
image
Tension gripped Jangipur in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession, the police said. 

The situation turned volatile after an altercation during the procession escalated into violence, with both sides throwing stones at each other and vandalising property in the area, a senior police officer said. 

Security forces, which were deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control, have been conducting route marches and maintaining vigil in the affected areas, he added. 

"The situation is now under control. Adequate forces have been deployed, and patrolling is ongoing to ensure peace and normalcy. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take strict action against those involved in the violence," the police officer told PTI. 

Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents to maintain calm as security has been tightened across the region, a senior official at the state secretariat said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Worms in Vande Bharat curd: IRCTC seeks Amul reply
LIVE! Worms in Vande Bharat curd: IRCTC seeks Amul reply

No hike in fuel prices; 10K PNG connections added daily: Govt
No hike in fuel prices; 10K PNG connections added daily: Govt

The petroleum ministry on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining stable petrol and diesel prices, despite India's high dependence on imports.

Iran Crisis: 'No Nation More Exposed Than India'
Iran Crisis: 'No Nation More Exposed Than India'

'We are profoundly energy-dependent on the Gulf. That dependency must now be redirected towards the United States, because we require American permission to procure oil.''We additionally require Iranian permission to acquire oil from...

Fuel Crisis: Will There Be a Lockdown? Govt Says...
Fuel Crisis: Will There Be a Lockdown? Govt Says...

Calling such reports baseless, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there was no such move under consideration.

Gulf War: US, Israel Didn't Expect This To Happen
Gulf War: US, Israel Didn't Expect This To Happen

The United States, which entered this war in expectation of a short, sharp win along the Venezuela model, is now preparing for deeper involvement in a conflict it does not fully control, without the allies it typically relies on, against...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO