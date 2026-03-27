Clashes erupt during Ram Navami procession in Bengal's Murshidabad

20:58





The situation turned volatile after an altercation during the procession escalated into violence, with both sides throwing stones at each other and vandalising property in the area, a senior police officer said.





Security forces, which were deployed in large numbers to bring the situation under control, have been conducting route marches and maintaining vigil in the affected areas, he added.





"The situation is now under control. Adequate forces have been deployed, and patrolling is ongoing to ensure peace and normalcy. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take strict action against those involved in the violence," the police officer told PTI.





Meanwhile, authorities have urged residents to maintain calm as security has been tightened across the region, a senior official at the state secretariat said. -- PTI

Tension gripped Jangipur in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession, the police said.