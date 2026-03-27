CIA told me Mojtaba Khamenei is gay: Trump

08:44

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) had informed him that Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was gay.



During an interview with Fox News, when asked if the CIA told the US President if the new Ayatollah was gay, Trump said that, "Well, they did say that, but I don't know if it was only them."



He claimed that a lot of people are saying that and stated that it puts the new supreme leader to a 'bad start' in a veiled reference to the laws regarding homosexuality.



"I think a lot of people are saying that. Which puts him off to a bad start in that particular country," Trump stated; however, he did not provide any evidence to support the claim.



In Iran, homosexuality is illegal and is considered a violation of Islamic values, with punishments governed under Sharia-based laws.



According to a prior report by the New York Post, last week, Trump was reportedly surprised after being briefed by US intelligence indicating that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, may be gay.



Citing sources, The New York Post reported that Trump reacted with visible astonishment and laughed during the intelligence briefing. -- ANI