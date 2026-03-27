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All that glitters! Gold futures jump Rs 1,997 to Rs 1.41 lakh/10g

Fri, 27 March 2026
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Gold prices rebounded by Rs 1,997 to Rs 1.41 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Friday, tracking gains in global markets and bargain buying by traders after a sharp decline. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal for April delivery increased Rs 1,997, or 1.43 per cent, to Rs 1,41,490 per 10 grams. It had settled at Rs 1,39,493 per 10 grams, down by Rs 4,604, or 3.2 per cent on Thursday. 

Similarly, the June contract also appreciated by Rs 1,811, or 1.27 per cent, to Rs 1,44,325 per 10 grams on the MCX. In the previous session, gold futures slumped Rs 4,926, or 3.34 per cent, to Rs 1,42,514 per 10 grams. Commodity markets was closed in the morning session on account of Ram Navami and resumed trading in the evening session on Thursday. -- PTI

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