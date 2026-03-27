All Indian seafarers, ships in Gulf region safe: Govt

19:03





Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, special secretary in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways Rajesh Kumar Sinha said authorities are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining coordination with various stakeholders.





"In the Gulf region, there has been no information in the last 24 hours regarding any incident involving Indian-flagged ships or Indian seafarers. All are safe," Sinha said.





He added that Indian ships operating in the Persian Gulf are also safe.





"In the Persian Gulf, there are 20 ships sailing under the Indian flag, with around 540 Indians onboard, and they are also safe," he said.





Sinha further said the Directorate General of Shipping has been actively responding to queries and concerns through its communication centre.





"In the last 24 hours, the DG Shipping communication centre, which operates 24 hours a day, received 98 calls and 335 emails, all of which were responded to," he said. -- ANI

All Indian seafarers and ships operating in the Gulf region are safe and there has been no report of any incident in the past 24 hours, a senior official from the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said on Friday amid ongoing developments in the West Asia region.