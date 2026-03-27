HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

All Indian seafarers, ships in Gulf region safe: Govt

Fri, 27 March 2026
Share:
19:03
image
All Indian seafarers and ships operating in the Gulf region are safe and there has been no report of any incident in the past 24 hours, a senior official from the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways said on Friday amid ongoing developments in the West Asia region. 

Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, special secretary in the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways Rajesh Kumar Sinha said authorities are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining coordination with various stakeholders. 

"In the Gulf region, there has been no information in the last 24 hours regarding any incident involving Indian-flagged ships or Indian seafarers. All are safe," Sinha said. 

He added that Indian ships operating in the Persian Gulf are also safe. 

"In the Persian Gulf, there are 20 ships sailing under the Indian flag, with around 540 Indians onboard, and they are also safe," he said. 

Sinha further said the Directorate General of Shipping has been actively responding to queries and concerns through its communication centre. 

"In the last 24 hours, the DG Shipping communication centre, which operates 24 hours a day, received 98 calls and 335 emails, all of which were responded to," he said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No hike in petrol, crude prices: Govt
LIVE! No hike in petrol, crude prices: Govt

Iran Crisis: 'No Nation More Exposed Than India'
Iran Crisis: 'No Nation More Exposed Than India'

'We are profoundly energy-dependent on the Gulf. That dependency must now be redirected towards the United States, because we require American permission to procure oil.''We additionally require Iranian permission to acquire oil from...

Fuel Crisis: Will There Be a Lockdown? Govt Says...
Fuel Crisis: Will There Be a Lockdown? Govt Says...

Calling such reports baseless, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there was no such move under consideration.

Will Iran Have The Last Laugh In The Gulf War?
Will Iran Have The Last Laugh In The Gulf War?

16 days into the war, US forces were already running out of ground-attack missiles and Israel is about to expend its entire Arrow interceptor missiles by end March.To be sure, the Iranians are watching closely and that explains their...

20 lakh LPG cylinders needed for Char Dham Yatra
20 lakh LPG cylinders needed for Char Dham Yatra

Around 2 million commercial and domestic LPG cylinders will be required to meet demand from hotels, restaurants, and roadside eateries during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra 2026, according to Prajapati Nautiyal, Officer on Special Duty...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO