HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Adequate fuel stocks, commercial LPG restored to 70%: Govt

Fri, 27 March 2026
Share:
16:34
image
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday reiterated that India has sufficient stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel, while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of LNG and LPG despite disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), said the country currently maintains adequate crude inventories, with fuel supplies secured for the next two months. She added that refineries are operating at full or above capacity, and domestic LPG production has increased by around 20 per cent.

Highlighting the impact of global tensions, she noted that crude oil, LPG and LNG supplies were affected and international prices have risen. However, the government has taken multiple calibrated measures to manage the situation effectively and ensure stability in domestic supply.

"As you all know, we are currently in a war-like situation, and due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, our supplies have been affected. Crude oil, LPG, and LNG have all been impacted. Crude prices have increased, and the prices of other products have also risen in international markets. However, the Government of India has taken several important decisions at multiple levels to effectively manage this situation. As of today, we have sufficient crude inventories, and supplies for the next two months have already been secured. The situation is comfortable with respect to LPG and PNG as well. Our refineries are operating at 100% or even above capacity, and domestic LPG production has increased by 20%," Sujata Sharma said.

She further said that given India's heavy dependence on LPG imports--nearly 90 per cent of which were routed through the Strait of Hormuz--the government prioritised domestic consumers. Commercial LPG supplies were temporarily curtailed and later restored in phases, gradually increasing from 20 per cent to 70 per cent. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Adequate fuel stocks, commercial LPG restored to 70%: Govt
LIVE! Adequate fuel stocks, commercial LPG restored to 70%: Govt

Will Iran Have The Last Laugh In The Gulf War?
Will Iran Have The Last Laugh In The Gulf War?

16 days into the war, US forces were already running out of ground-attack missiles and Israel is about to expend its entire Arrow interceptor missiles by end March.To be sure, the Iranians are watching closely and that explains their...

Gulf War: US, Israel Didn't Expect This To Happen
Gulf War: US, Israel Didn't Expect This To Happen

The United States, which entered this war in expectation of a short, sharp win along the Venezuela model, is now preparing for deeper involvement in a conflict it does not fully control, without the allies it typically relies on, against...

Evacuate Now! Iran Warns Civilians in Gulf Countries
Evacuate Now! Iran Warns Civilians in Gulf Countries

The IRGC accused US and Israeli forces of using civilians as 'human shields' and warned of continued attacks.

Gas Cylinder For Rs 10,000. Are You Joking?
Gas Cylinder For Rs 10,000. Are You Joking?

A disruption in the supply of LPG cylinders caused by tensions in the Strait of Hormuz is impacting Indian kitchens, leading to restaurant closures, price hikes and a surge in demand for electric cooktops.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO