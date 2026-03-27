Adequate fuel stocks, commercial LPG restored to 70%: Govt

16:34





Speaking at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), said the country currently maintains adequate crude inventories, with fuel supplies secured for the next two months. She added that refineries are operating at full or above capacity, and domestic LPG production has increased by around 20 per cent.





Highlighting the impact of global tensions, she noted that crude oil, LPG and LNG supplies were affected and international prices have risen. However, the government has taken multiple calibrated measures to manage the situation effectively and ensure stability in domestic supply.





"As you all know, we are currently in a war-like situation, and due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, our supplies have been affected. Crude oil, LPG, and LNG have all been impacted. Crude prices have increased, and the prices of other products have also risen in international markets. However, the Government of India has taken several important decisions at multiple levels to effectively manage this situation. As of today, we have sufficient crude inventories, and supplies for the next two months have already been secured. The situation is comfortable with respect to LPG and PNG as well. Our refineries are operating at 100% or even above capacity, and domestic LPG production has increased by 20%," Sujata Sharma said.





She further said that given India's heavy dependence on LPG imports--nearly 90 per cent of which were routed through the Strait of Hormuz--the government prioritised domestic consumers. Commercial LPG supplies were temporarily curtailed and later restored in phases, gradually increasing from 20 per cent to 70 per cent. -- ANI

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday reiterated that India has sufficient stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel, while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of LNG and LPG despite disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.