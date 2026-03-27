7 dead, 5 hurt after avalanche hits vehicles at Zojila Pass

At least seven people were killed, and five others were injured after an avalanche struck vehicles near the Dayal slide area at Zojila Pass in Ladakh.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said he has directed local authorities to take swift action.
"Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO, have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation," he said in a post on X.
Taking to X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed grief over the incident, confirming casualties.
"Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after an avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance being provided to the injured," he said. -- ANI