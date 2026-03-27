7 dead, 5 hurt after avalanche hits vehicles at Zojila Pass

22:31





Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said he has directed local authorities to take swift action.





"Heard the unfortunate news of an avalanche at Zoji La. I have directed the DC & SSP of Kargil to visit the spot immediately and mobilise relief and rescue operations. All government agencies including disaster relief forces and BRO, have been put on high alert. I am personally monitoring the situation," he said in a post on X.





Taking to X, Union Minister Jitendra Singh also expressed grief over the incident, confirming casualties.





"Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after an avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. All required assistance being provided to the injured," he said. -- ANI

At least seven people were killed, and five others were injured after an avalanche struck vehicles near the Dayal slide area at Zojila Pass in Ladakh.