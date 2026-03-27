5.1 magnitude quake hits Pakistan's Sindh province

17:30





However, there are no reports of any casualties or major damages. According to the meteorological office, the epicentre of the earthquake was around 74 km west of Shahdakot, at a depth of 14 km.





Tremors were felt at Shahdakot, about 470 km northeast of Karachi, at 12.36 pm (local time) as people were preparing for Friday prayers.





A local police official said people rushed out of their homes and businesses in panic.





"The tremors were strong and were felt across the town," SHO Karim Shah said.





Shah said so far, no casualties or major damages have been reported in the town or surrounding areas. Since last year, the city of Karachi has been hit by a series of minor quakes. -- PTI

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit several areas of Sindh province in Pakistan on Friday, causing panic among citizens.