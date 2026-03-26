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USS Abraham Lincoln continues operations against targets in Iran: US

Thu, 26 March 2026
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A day after Iran's Navy claimed that the USS Abraham Lincoln was forced to change its position after coming under a barrage of cruise missile fire, US CENTCOM has clarified that the carrier continues fight operations against military targets in Iran while sailing in regional waters.

In a post on X, US CENTCOM said, 'USS Abraham Lincoln continues flight operations against military targets in Iran while sailing in regional waters.'

USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) is the fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in the United States Navy.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Iranian Navy issued another direct warning to the United States, stating that its aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, is being closely monitored and faces potential strikes if it approaches Iranian territory.  -- ANI

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