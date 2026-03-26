US, Iran have starkly different demands to end war

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Now, the United States is again seeking to return to talks after President Donald Trump's about face on Monday when he announced the two countries were negotiating an end to the conflict -- but there are significant hurdles on the path back to the negotiating table despite public optimism voiced by the White House. Read more here.

Almost exactly one month ago, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met indirectly with the Iranians in Geneva as the Trump administration continued to claim diplomacy was its preferred option. Two days later, the US and Israel launched their war against Iran.