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US forces have struck more than 10,000 targets in Iran

Thu, 26 March 2026
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Iran and the United States have taken firmer stances as diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Middle East appeared to stall on Thursday. Tehran moved to formalise its control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while Washington prepared for the possible deployment of US combat forces in the region. 

Analysts say Iran is effectively operating a "toll booth' system in the strait, with some vessels reportedly paying in Chinese yuan for passage. The waterway carries about 20% of global oil and gas shipments during peacetime. 

At the same time, a US naval strike group led by the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, carrying around 2,500 Marines, advanced toward the Middle East. Additionally, about 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division have been ordered to the region. 

These troop movements do not necessarily indicate that US President Donald Trump will take military action against Iran. However, analysts suggest the US could target key infrastructure, such as Iran's oil terminal at Kharg Island. US Navy Admiral Brad Cooper, head of US Central Command, said American forces have struck more than 10,000 targets since the conflict began on February 28. 

He claimed that 92% of Iran's largest vessels and over two-thirds of its missile, drone, and naval production capabilities have been destroyed. "We're not done yet,' Cooper said, adding that operations aim to dismantle Iran's broader military capacity. 

Meanwhile, Iran has tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, restricting passage for ships it believes are linked to US or Israeli interests while allowing limited traffic. Iranian lawmakers are reportedly working to formalise fees for ships passing through the strait, arguing that Iran provides security for the route. Shipping intelligence firm Lloyd's List described the arrangement as a "de facto toll booth,' noting that vessels must submit cargo details, crew information, and destinations for screening. Some payments, it said, have been made in yuan. --- Agencies

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