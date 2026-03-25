UK court rejects Nirav Modi plea to reopen extradition case

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Modi had approached the high court of Justice, King's Bench Division.





The Crown Prosecution Service advocate, assisted by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, strongly put forth arguments against his petition.





A team of CBI officials, including investigating officers, travelled to London for the hearing.





"The reopening application had been filed on the basis of the (arms dealer Sanjay) Bhandari judgment. However, with sustained and coordinated efforts of the CBI, the challenge was successfully overcome," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement in in New Delhi.





Rejecting Modi's petition, the court observed that the petition and the circumstances surrounding it were not exceptional to make it appropriate to reopen the case, the spokesperson said.





"CBI has been seeking the extradition of Nirav Modi in connection with the PNB scam involving significant financial wrongdoing with public sector bank, with proceedings ongoing since 2018," she said. -- PTI

The London high court on Wednesday rejected the petition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi to reopen his case against his extradition to India, where he is wanted in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, officials said.