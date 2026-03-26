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Trump to visit China on May 14-15 after Iran war delay

Thu, 26 March 2026
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United States President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping has been rescheduled to May 14-15.

The highly anticipated meeting was postponed due to the US' military operations in Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, 'My meeting with the Highly Respected President of China, President Xi Jinping, which was originally postponed due to our Military operation in Iran, has been rescheduled, and will take place in Beijing on May 14th and 15th. First Lady Melania and I will also host President Xi and Madame Peng for a reciprocal visit in Washington, D.C., at a later date, this year. Our Representatives are finalizing preparations for these Historic Visits. I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I am sure, a Monumental Event. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday also confirmed the developments about Trump's rescheduled visit.

Leavitt, while briefing the media, said that Chinese President Xi Jinping understood that Trump had to be present in the US during such operations.

"Again, we've estimated a four-to-six-week window. President looks forward to that visit. There were no 'pre-conditions' regarding the conclusion of the war; President Xi simply understood that it was important for the President to be here during these operations," the press secretary added.

Earlier on March 17, amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, China said on Tuesday that United States President Donald Trump's impending visit to the country has nothing to do with the Strait of Hormuz closure.  -- ANI

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