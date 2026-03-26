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Trump says Iran wanted to make him Supreme Leader

Thu, 26 March 2026
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US President Donald Trump has claimed that the people of Iran want to make him their supreme leader, but according to him, he is not interested in taking the position. 

Speaking at a Republican fundraiser event in Washington, Trump also doubled down on his claim that Iran wants to end the nearly month-long war, insisting the officials in Tehran are negotiating with Washington but are afraid to admit it over fears of mutiny at home, reports NDTV. 

Trump claimed that the idea of him becoming Iran's next Supreme Leader was informally floated by leadership in Tehran after the US-Israeli military campaign killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but he turned them down. Read more here. 

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