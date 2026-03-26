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Tehran mines Kharg island, sends additional troops

Thu, 26 March 2026
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A day after sections of the US Media reported that the US is beefing up its ground presence in the Persian Gulf with a possible aim of taking over the key Kharg Islands in Iran, it has now been revealed that the Iranians have started laying mines and moved additional forces to the Island. 

 A CNN report quoting unnamed sources suggested that Iran has also been laying traps including anti-personnel and anti-armor mines around the island, where US troops could possibly stage an amphibious landing. 

The Kharg island is said to handle roughly 90% of the country's crude exports The Trump administration has been weighing using US troops to seize the island and use it as leverage to get them to open the Strait of Hormuz. 

Earlier, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, said that they have received reports of enemy countries preparing to occupy one of Iran's islands. He further said that Iran is monitoring all enemy movements. In a post on X, he said, "Based on some intelligence reports, Iran's enemies are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands with support from one of the regional countries. Our forces are monitoring all enemy movements, and if they take any step, all the vital infrastructure of that regional country will be targeted with relentless, unceasing attacks." 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the US has failed to achieve its key war objectives against Iran, including securing a quick military victory and bringing about regime change in Tehran. According to an Al Jaeera report, the Pentagon had earlier ordered that some 2,000 more soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division move to the Middle East from their North Carolina base. That's in addition to two Marine Expeditionary Units already en route from opposite sides of the Pacific: The Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group moving in from Japan. The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group en-route from San Diego. 

Combined, the backup troops will add between 6,000 and 7,000 marines and sailors to the about 50,000 already positioned in the Middle East, as per Al Jazeera.-- ANI

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