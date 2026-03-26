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Tanker carrying 16,000 tonnes of LPG reaches Mangaluru port

Thu, 26 March 2026
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New Mangalore Port Authority on Thursday marked a milestone with the arrival of its 40,000th vessel, MT Apollo Ocean.

Port officials said the LPG tanker berthed at Berth Number 13 at 4 pm and was received by Deputy Chairperson S Shanthi, who felicitated the captain to commemorate the occasion.

The vessel is scheduled to discharge 16,000 metric tonnes of LPG, contributing to industrial and domestic energy requirements in the region.

The milestone reflects the port's steady growth in vessel traffic and cargo handling since its inception, reinforcing its role as a key maritime gateway on the west coast, port officials said. -- PTI

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