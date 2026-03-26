Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment: Hospital

11:06





Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said that Gandhi, who was admitted on the night of March 24, is being treated with antibiotics for systemic infection and is responding well to the therapy. She is under the care of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition, he said.





Sources said Gandhi is likely to remain under observation at the hospital for a couple more days as a precautionary measure. Her condition is stable and not serious, they added. The 79-year-old leader was admitted at around 10.22 pm on Tuesday after developing a fever, with sources earlier attributing her illness to a change in the weather. PTI

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is responding well to treatment for a systemic infection and continues to remain under medical supervision at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the hospital authorities said on Thursday.