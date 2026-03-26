HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment: Hospital

Thu, 26 March 2026
Share:
11:06
image
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is responding well to treatment for a systemic infection and continues to remain under medical supervision at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the hospital authorities said on Thursday. 

Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said that Gandhi, who was admitted on the night of March 24, is being treated with antibiotics for systemic infection and is responding well to the therapy. She is under the care of a team of senior doctors, who are closely monitoring her condition, he said. 

Sources said Gandhi is likely to remain under observation at the hospital for a couple more days as a precautionary measure. Her condition is stable and not serious, they added. The 79-year-old leader was admitted at around 10.22 pm on Tuesday after developing a fever, with sources earlier attributing her illness to a change in the weather. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump says he wants Iran war to end in coming weeks
LIVE! Trump says he wants Iran war to end in coming weeks

Iran says Hormuz route open for India; no talks with US
Iran says Hormuz route open for India; no talks with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has permitted transit for nations such as India, China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan.

Iran mines key oil island as US prepares to send troops
Iran mines key oil island as US prepares to send troops

Iran has placed anti-personnel and anti-armour mines around the island, where US troops could potentially stage an amphibious landing.

Energy Shock Pushes India Towards Atmanirbharta
Energy Shock Pushes India Towards Atmanirbharta

We cannot simply have a 60-65 per cent import dependency in LPG, the bulk of which comes from just one volatile region -- West Asia, points out R Jagannathan.

'Israeli Assassinations In Iran Will Continue'
'Israeli Assassinations In Iran Will Continue'

'Much will depend on the position of the United States.''It will have to be seen to what extent the US will be more interested in achieving some form of a deal and to what extent Israel will be allowed to continue to carry out both...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO