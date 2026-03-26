Shah to visit Bengal on March 28

12:05





During his visit, Shah will address a key press conference and formally launch a chargesheet against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), outlining the party's allegations against the ruling dispensation.





According to the Bengal BJP source, "Home Minister Amit Shah will do an important press conference and launch a chargesheet against the TMC government. The chargesheet is expected to comprehensively detail alleged corruption, governance failures, and law-and-order concerns under the TMC government over the past several years.





Senior BJP leaders indicate that the document will focus on issues such as alleged irregularities in recruitment, financial mismanagement, and what the party terms as systemic administrative lapses".





In addition to the chargesheet, the BJP is set to release a detailed White Paper highlighting what it describes as 15 years of "misgovernance and corruption" under the Trinamool Congress rule.





The White Paper is likely to compile data, case studies, and sector-wise assessments to support the party's claims regarding governance deficits in the state. The BJP is also expected to sharpen its political messaging around issues of alleged "mafia rule" in West Bengal.





Party leaders have asserted that, if voted to power, they will take strict action to dismantle illegal networks involved in the extraction and trade of natural resources such as coal, sand, and stone, and ensure greater transparency and accountability in resource management. -- ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit West Bengal on March 28 as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's intensified political outreach in the state.