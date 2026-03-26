HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Reliance rejects reports of Iranian oil purchase

Thu, 26 March 2026
Share:
21:48
image
Reliance Industries on Thursday said it has not bought ‌crude oil of Iranian origin since the US temporarily removed sanctions to ease pressure on prices that followed the US-Israeli war on Iran.
 
In a statement, Reliance termed reports of it buying Iranian oil as baseless and incorrect.
 
It said it "categorically rejects recent media reports that the company has purchased crude oil of Iranian origin."
 
The government earlier this week said resuming the buying of Iranian oil will be based on techno-commercial feasibility.
 
Historically, India was a major buyer of Iranian crude, importing significant volumes of Iranian Light and Heavy grades due to strong refinery compatibility and favourable commercial terms.
 
Following sanctions tightening in 2018, imports ceased from May 2019, with volumes replaced by Middle Eastern, US and other grades. At peak, Iranian crude accounted for 11.5 per cent of India's total imports.
 
Last weekend, the US waived sanctions on the purchase of Iranian oil at sea for 30 days in its latest attempt to ease oil prices that have been driven up by the US-Israeli war on Iran. An estimated 140 million barrels of Iranian oil are on vessels at sea.
 
While the waiver allowed countries to purchase those barrels, it is unclear how payments will be made.
 
Iran remains cut off from SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) - a global messaging network used by banks and financial institutions to securely send and receive information about financial transactions.
 
Industry sources said the last purchases from Iran were made in Euros using a Turkish bank as a go-between, but that option no longer exists.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian airlines to operate 10% fewer flights in summer schedule
LIVE! Indian airlines to operate 10% fewer flights in summer schedule

Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi
Indian among 2 killed from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

An Indian and a Pakistani national were killed in Abu Dhabi after debris from intercepted missiles fell on a street. The incident has raised concerns about regional security.

Modi to interact with chief ministers over West Asia conflict
Modi to interact with chief ministers over West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with chief ministers of most states to assess their preparedness and strategies in response to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Iran naval commander leading closure of Hormuz killed: Israel
Iran naval commander leading closure of Hormuz killed: Israel

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced a series of military operations against US and Israeli targets in retaliation for earlier airstrikes. The IRGC claims to have launched multiple missile and drone strikes, and has...

'Munir Likely Made The Case To Trump...'
'Munir Likely Made The Case To Trump...'

'The White House lunch that Trump hosted for Munir last year came just after Munir returned from a visit to Iran, at a moment when Israel and Iran were at war.''Trump said after that lunch that the Pakistanis know Iran very well. He...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO