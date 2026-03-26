Rahul wearing T-shirt in Parliament is not nice: Rijiju

19:28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's mind is hijacked by his activist advisors and he says in Parliament whatever they tell him to, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday, while also questioning the leader of opposition for dressing casually in a T-shirt in the House.





Participating in the 'Times Now Summit' in New Delhi, the parliamentary affairs minister said he finds it more comfortable to deal with people who have made substantive contributions while making interventions in Parliament.





"Personally, I have no problem with Rahul Gandhi. We meet, we exchange notes outside (and) in the (meeting) room as he is the leader of opposition. That's ok. No problems. But when you are formally speaking on the floor of the House, then you must follow the conventions, rules and etiquette. These are very important parts of parliamentary democracy...





"But Rahul Gandhi's mind is hijacked by his activist advisors. He says whatever his advisors tell him to," he said.





When the BJP was in opposition, it followed certain standards and staged protests strongly but did not cross limits, he asserted.





Asked about Gandhi's regular appearance in Parliament in casual attire, the minister said as the leader of opposition (LoP), one must conduct himself appropriately, "and dressing is a part of that".





"He has problems in understanding rules and etiquette. When you are the LoP, you have to conduct yourself in a certain manner. Decent dressing is also part of it," the minister said.





Rijiju said veteran communist leader Somnath Chatterjee used to wear a loose shirt and sandals before becoming the Lok Sabha speaker.





"But when he was elected as speaker, he started coming quite decently so that he looked good in the Chair. Similarly, the LoP is the leader of the entire opposition and hence should dress in a certain way which carries the image of the position he holds.





"I may not respect the person, but I have to respect the Chair. That is why many people think that he (Gandhi) could have conducted himself in a better way, including a better dressing sense. I am not objecting to T-shirt but it does not look nice," he added.





The minister said Gandhi's politics seems driven by contradictions, opposing every achievement and questioning every success of the government.





"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, work for the poor and India's rising global stature speak for themselves. In democracy, criticism matters, but credibility matters more," he said. -- PTI